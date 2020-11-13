A Sushi Chef Zoom Panel will be presented on Saturday, Nov. 14, at from 10 to 11 a.m. Pacific Time.

Featuring Chefs Hiroyuki Terada, David Bouhadana, Taku, Andy Matsuda, and Ai. Hosted by the Sushi Chef Institute.

For more information, email: [email protected]

You can see the last meeting here: https://youtu.be/jR25CyiXsM8

The Sushi Chef Institute (www.sushischool.net) is a culinary school for sushi and Japanese cuisine in the Los Angeles area. Founded by Matsuda, it has played an important role in handing down Japanese traditional cooking methods to students from all over the world. Business management know-how and job placement support are also provided.