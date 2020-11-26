Talk on Implications of Biden Administration for Asia-Pacific Region

With the rise of China in the Asia-Pacific region, the new Biden Administration will face challenges in its response to the situation.

On Monday, Nov. 30, at 3 p.m. (PST), Ambassador Jeffrey A. Bader, senior fellow of foreign policy in the John L. Thornton China Center at The Brookings Institution, discusses the implications of the new administration for the Asia-Pacific region, with a special focus on U.S.-China relations, policies and its impact on Japan. As a member of the National Security Council, Bader was President Obama’s principal advisor on Asia.

Presented by Japan House Los Angeles, the session will be moderated by Consul General of Japan in Los Angeles Akira Muto. Aside from his diplomatic career, Muto was a visiting scholar at Stanford University’s Walter H. Shorenstein Asia-Pacific Research Center at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.

To register for this virtual conversation, go to: http://bit.ly/2J63l18