Tamura Justice Center to Be Dedicated Friday

WESTMINSTER — The Stephen K. Tamura Justice Center, 8141 13th St., Westminter, will be dedicated on Friday, Nov. 6, at 11:50 a.m. The event will be livestreamed on the court’s website, www.occourts.org.

Judge Stephen K. Tamura

The justice center is being renamed to honor the late judge’s legacy of groundbreaking successes and to serve as recognition of the contributions of Asian Americans to Orange County and the United States.

Tamura was the first Asian American attorney in Orange County, the first Asian American to serve as county counsel in Orange County, the first Asian American Superior Court judge and presiding judge in Orange County, and the first Asian American justice on an appellate court in the continental United States.

After his retirement, he served as a member of the California Judicial Council from 1979 to 1981. He died in 1982.

