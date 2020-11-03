Welcome Back, Autumn

One of the more popular fundraising events for the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center returned Sunday, albeit via the safety of the Internet. Original co-chairs Suzy Sasaki and Timothy Manaka (above) hosted the virtual event.

Above: Bartender Karla Flores and Beam Suntory’s Taki Nakatani discuss grapefruit cocktails.

The libation, made with fruit from the tree in JACCC Plaza, earned praise from actress and activist Tamlyn Tomita (right).

Below: Jozu Chef Andy Nakano and JACCC’s Helen Ota give a tour of the new Toshizo Watanabe Culinary Center at the JACCC.

In addition to guests and supporters, the fall event featured an online auction and delivery of delicious obento from restaurants in Little Tokyo, Orange County and the South Bay.

For more information on the center’s programs, visit www.jaccc.org.