Welcome Ceremony in Space

This screenshot shows the welcome ceremony for SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts (bottom, from left) Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins and Soichi Noguchi, who arrived at the International Space Station on the night of Nov. 16. In the back row are NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, who have been living on the orbiting lab since October. (Image © NASA TV)

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon “Resilience” spacecraft docked at the International Space Station. (NASA TV/Spaceflight Now)