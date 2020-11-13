Zoom Webinar on Art and Activism

DAVIS — “A Change Is Gonna Come: Art and Activism for Human Rights and Freedom,” a Zoom webinar and livestream, will be presented on Sunday, Nov. 15, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

As an alternative activity for the Davis Cherry Blossom Festival, this live event will focus on artists and activists promoting social justice and a more equitable world with their work. The event will feature musical performances from an exciting lineup of artists and thoughtful discussion from panelists and speakers.

The event focuses on the role of artists and organizers in connecting communities and enacting solidarity. The event features artists and speakers of Black, Indigenous, Asian American, Polynesian, Latinx, and mixed-race identities, and broadly reclaims “people of color” as a solidarity-building term. The event affirms Black Lives Matter.

Panels and speakers include:

“Art and Activism in North American Taiko” with Michelle Fujii, PJ Hirabayashi, Roy Hirabayashi, and Tiffany Tamaribuchi.

“Never Again, Again: Memories of Japanese American Redress for Decarceration and Reparations” with Susan Hayase, Dr. Lisa Ikemoto, Dr. Satsuki Ina, and Janice Luszczak.

Dr. Curtiss Takada Rooks will give a talk as keynote speaker entitled “The Stories We Tell Ourselves: The Model Minority Myth and Anti-Blackness.”

Performances by: AkaMya (Sage Andrew Romero), Bakuhatsu Taiko Dan (featuring collegiate taiko players), Busy Lighthouse, Davon, Fo Fera, Güero, Hear in Color, iraya, katgrüvs, The Midnight Dip, Natasha Greer, Sacramento Taiko Dan, SunBabi, Trace Repeat, TheH!veM!nd, Yuppie Liberation Front

How to participate:

• Register for Zoom webinar: https://ucdavis.zoom.us/…/reg…/WN_zLwaanqsSOaEL8E7eTboXg (Will give you access to Q&A and chat. You can register even if just coming for a section or a little bit.)

• YouTube Live: https://youtu.be/G8lc7C8n-Qs (You can watch regardless of registration.)

• Discord Watch Party: https://discord.gg/yzHJMHG (You can voice chat with others while you watch.)

This program is supported, in part, by a grant from the City of Davis Arts and Cultural Affairs Program. It is also sponsored, in part, by the Manetti Shrem Museum and its interACT program. Additional funding provided by UC Davis Global Affairs and the Davis Food Co-op.