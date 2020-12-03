‘Aibo’ New Season Premieres Sunday on JHN Ch. 44

Japan Hollywood Network, which airs Japanese-language pro¬grams throughout Los Angeles and Orange counties, will broadcast the Japanese TV drama “AIBOU: Tokyo Detective Duo Season 19” on KXLA Channel 44.1 starting this Sunday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m.

The popular police show, which began airing in Japan in October, comes to Los Angeles in free broadcasts with English subtitles.

Ukyo Sugishita (Yutaka Mizutani) and Wataru Kaburagi (Takashi Sorimachi) are back again for their sixth season of partnering. Returning are the usual cast of characters, as well as new ones joining the team. Youko Moriguchi play Kotemari, a former geisha who runs a Japanese restaurant. Division One will also welcome its first female officer. How will she interact with the others?

Japan Hollywood Network can be viewed by anyone who can receive a broadcast over-the-air television signal in the KXLA broadcasting area, and is carried on most local cable systems..

Those who receive TV via antenna can find it on Ch. 44.1.

For cable/satellite users:

Spectrum – Ch. 14, 19, 715 or 1240; Charter – Ch. 20 or 715; Cox – Ch. 31 or 32; DirecTV, Dish, U-Verse – Ch. 44.

For more details, visit JHN at www.jhollywoodnet.com, or email [email protected]

Based in Los Angeles, Japan Hollywood Network aims to share the Japanese culture to the people here in the United States while also providing necessary information such as news and current events to the community.

JHN airs programs on Ch. 44.1 every Sunday beginning at 6:30 p.m.