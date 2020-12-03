Asian American Judge Appointed in Butte County

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Nov. 13 announced the appointment of 19 California superior court judges, which include one in Butte County, 10 in Los Angeles County, one in Orange County, two in Riverside County, two in San Bernardino County, two in San Francisco County and one in Ventura County.

Corie J. Caraway, 43, of Chico has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Butte County Superior Court. She has served as a commissioner at the Butte County Superior Court since 2018. She was a sole practitioner from 2012 to 2018 and served as a deputy district attorney at the Butte County District Attorney’s Office from 2004 to 2012.

Caraway was an associate and law clerk at Schumann, Rallo & Rosenberg LLP from 2002 to 2004. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Western State College of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Barbara L. Roberts.

Caraway is the first Asian American judge ever appointed to the Butte County Superior Court. She is a Democrat.