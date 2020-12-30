Asian Art Museum’s Virtual Bell-Ringing Ceremony

SAN FRANCISCO — The following announcement is from the Asian Art Museum.

Everyone knows this December has been hard — COVID cases are rising, the sun is setting early, and we’re missing out on seasonal joys. That’s why the (exclusively virtual right now) Asian Art Museum is working hard behind the screens to keep some holiday traditions alive.

This year, we’re going ALL ONLINE for the 35th annual bell ringing ceremony — partnering with Rev. Gengo Akiba at the Oakland Zen temple, Kojin-an, for blessings, chanting of the heart-sutra, and the ritual 108 strikes of their temple bell to cleanse us of our 108 mortal desires.

As you listen to each ring of the bell, imagine leaving behind the unfortunate experiences, regrettable deeds, or bad luck of 2020.

Free livestream details here.

Trailer video here.

Images of past ceremonies here.

Normally, thousands gather to ring the bell, but it turns out, you only need to listen in to reap the (spiritual) rewards! Turn on the ceremony, and leave behind 2020….

Bell-Ringing Ceremony Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 31

10:00-10:45 a.m. = Storytelling for kids

11:00 – 11:30 a.m. = Welcoming remarks

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. = Bell-ringing ceremony begins