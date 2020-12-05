CAPAC Chair Commemorates Bruce Lee’s 80th Birthday

WASHINGTON — Ahead of what would have been Bruce Lee’s 80th birthday on Nov. 27, Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) Chair Judy Chu (D-Pasadena) introduced a resolution to honor his life and legacy.

Born in San Francisco, Lee (1940-1973) was an American actor, director, and mixed martial artist who revolutionized the field through his teachings and continues to be one of the most influential martial artists and actors of all time.

The originator of his own martial art technique, Jeet Kune Do, Lee is remembered for such TV shows as “The Green Hornet” and such films as “Enter the Dragon.” He has been subject of several documentaries, including “Be Water” on ESPN earlier this year.

Chu released the following statement:

“I am proud to honor the incredible life and legacy of Bruce Lee on what would have been his 80th birthday. With roots in Hong Kong, China, and the United States, Bruce was a true trailblazer for the Asian American community who popularized the use of martial arts in film and paved the way for greater Asian American representation in Hollywood.

“His legacy of overcoming obstacles, promoting mutual respect, and bringing people together through the power of martial arts continues to live on both here in the United States and across the world thanks to the work of the Bruce Lee Foundation, led by his daughter Shannon Lee.

“Asian American pioneers like Bruce showcase the power of our country’s diversity, and honoring him through this congressional resolution is a meaningful opportunity to inspire others to follow in his example.”