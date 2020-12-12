Carrie Ann Inaba Announces She Has COVID-19

“Dancing with the Stars” judge and “The Talk” co-host Carrie Ann Inaba on Dec. 10 revealed that she has contracted COVID-19.

“Hey everyone, I have tested positive for COVID 19,” Inaba said via Instagram. “I’m home with some symptoms and will be sequestering as per the CDC guidelines, resting and taking care of myself …

“I have been in a very safe environment following all the guidelines and safety protocols and it still found its way to me. So, this is a friendly reminder to be extra careful this holiday season.

“Wear your masks, socially and physically keep your distance, and wash your hands. Take care everyone. And I’ll keep you updated on my journey.”

In a video, Inaba said she is suffering from “a fever and bad cough and lots of aches and pains.”

Although she coughed during the video, she told her fans, “Don’t worry about me.”

Season 29 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” concluded on Nov. 23 with “The Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe and professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev announced as the winners. Inaba, a noted dancer and choreographer, has been a judge along with Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman and others since the show premiered in 2005.

Inaba has been a co-host of CBS’ “The Talk” since she replaced Julie Chen in 2019.

“Obviously, our thoughts are with her, we love her, and we’re praying for a full recovery,” co-host Sheryl Underwood said.

Inaba has previously discussed chronic illnesses that she has, including lupus, Sjögren’s syndrome, fibromyalgia, and iron deficiency anemia.