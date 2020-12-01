Celebration of VC’s Past, Present, Future

The following announcement is from Little Tokyo-based Visual Communications.

In these challenging moments, we are moving forward in celebrating you and our communities as key contributors to 50 years of Visual Communications.

We hope you can join us on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 5 p.m. PST for PAST//FORWARD: 50 MORE, a virtual presentation to celebrate VC’s past, present, and future by (re)connecting with people and communities who make great things happen. Tune in to watch the program on our Facebook (http://facebook.com/vcmediaorg) or Youtube (http://youtube.com/visualcommunications).

Please consider making a donation to our VC50 Celebration Campaign so that we can continue our work for another 50 years! Visual C-mmunications is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization. Your donation is 100% tax-deductible and goes directly towards supporting VC’s year-round artist programming. Donate today at http://vcmedia.org/vc50!

Founded in 1970 with the understanding that media and the arts are powerful forms of storytelling, VC was created with the understanding that media and the arts are important vehicles to organize and empower communities, build connections between peoples and generations through the development of AAPI film, video, and media. The organization has created award-winning productions, nurtured and given voice to our youth and seniors, promoted new artistic talent, presented new cinema, and preserved our visual history. VC’s past includes hundreds of cultural workers, artists, current staff, and advocates, who tirelessly work towards creating our ideal communities. VC is grateful for our champions who believe in the power of media to build and connect communities.

PAST//FORWARD recognizes and appreciates the people behind the charge for change and what we have all accomplished together.

