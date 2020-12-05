Community Feedback Requested for Keiro Pacifica Advisory Board

Members of the Japanese American community of Los Angeles are invited to attend a virtual open meeting of the Keiro Pacifica Community Advisory board on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m.

The Community Advisory Board serves as an oversight body for the four Keiro Senior Care facilities that were sold to the Pacifica Companies in February 2016. The California Office of the Attorney General requested the board be established as a requirement of the sale in order to provide the link between the operators and the community.

The four facilities are Sakura Gardens Assisted Living, Sakura Intermediate Care Facility and Kei-Ai Healthcare Center in Los Angeles, and Kei Ai South Bay Healthcare Center in Gardena.

In October, the Community Advisory Board elected Kenneth Hiroshi Hayashida, Jr. MD to the position of chairman. He and a volunteer team of Japanese-English interpreters will be leading the Dec. 10 meeting as the public is invited to share feedback and advice to the facility operators. The board will summarize these comments for forwarding to the management of Pacifica and Keiro Senior Care and to the Office of the Attorney General.

In order to maintain the confidentiality of this feedback, those interested in attending the Zoom meeting need to email the board at [email protected] and a meeting link will be sent prior to the meeting.

For more information, visit www.keiropacificacab.org.