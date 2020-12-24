El Camino Oath

Rep. Mark Takano (D-Riverside) administers the oath of office on Dec. 21 to Trisha Murakawa, who was elected to the El Camino Community College District Board of Trustees. Husband Warren Wong, daughter Bailey and son Hunter watched the brief ceremony, which was held virtually. Murakawa was elected to represent Trustee Area 3, which includes El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, and a portion of Redondo Beach.

The president of a South Bay public relations firm, Murakawa has also served as a city commissioner in Redondo Beach for 24 years. Also elected to the board were Katherine Steinbroner Maschler, who represents Trustee Area 4, which includes Lawndale, Alondra Park, and portions of Hawthorne and Torrance, and Kenneth A. Brown who successfully ran for re-election in Trustee Area 1, representing Inglewood.