Gov. Ige Orders Flags Flown at Half-Staff on Dec. 7

HONOLULU – At the direction of the president, Hawaii Gov. David Ige ordered that the U.S. flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff on Dec. 7 at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard.

This action recognizes National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 2020. The flags were at half-staff until midnight Monday.

“We remember the heroic actions of those at Pearl Harbor 79 years ago and the peace and prosperity the Greatest Generation created after the war ended. We will continue to look to their example in facing adversity,” said Ige.

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) said in a statement, “79 years after Pearl Harbor, we honor the memory and courage of the more than 2,000 American heroes who lost their lives — service members and civilians.

“May we never stop striving to live up to the sacrifices made on that day of infamy. We will never forget.”

According to Hawaii News Now, 49 civilians were killed in the Oahu attack by Japanese fighters as well as American anti-aircraft rounds that landed in residential areas.

The youngest victim was 3-month-old Janet Yumiko Ohta, who was killed with her mother and aunt when a shell hit their home.