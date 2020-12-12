Grant Challenge Supports Kimochi’s Programs and Services

SAN FRANCISCO — The K/T Foundation is supporting Kimochi Inc. and its programs and services by offering a matching grant challenge.

For every dollar raised by individual donors (not corporate funds) between now and Dec. 31, the K/T Foundation will match your donation, up to $40,000.

K/T Foundation representative Dick Yamamoto says, “The $40,000 challenge grant is our way of encouraging others to support our seniors who have been so disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Our seniors rely more heavily now on Kimochi’s food program and social services to help with daily living. K/T Foundation is deeply grateful for the organization’s work.”

Your gift will go directly to senior services, not administrative costs. Kimochi serves approximately 118,000 meals a year to seniors and the numbers are increasing because of COVID-19. Seniors needing meals have increased by 24% in the past five months at Kimochi.

For more information, visit: http://www.kimochi-inc.org/