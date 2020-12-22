Grateful Crane’s Virtual Holiday Card

Grateful Crane Ensemble’s first holiday video, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” had its online premiere on YouTube on Dec. 19.

Featuring eight Grateful Crane members singing seven nostalgic Christmas songs, and the poem “The Night Before Christmas,” the music video comes to you with a wish for some comfort and joy during this most difficult time, at the end of this most difficult year.

Grateful Crane performers featured in the video include Masami Amakawa, Kerry Carnahan, Jason Fong, Haruye Ioka, Keiko Kawashima, Darrell Kunitomi, Aimee Machida and Helen Ota. Videographer Luke Uyeda of [email protected] shot the video on location.

“Think of it as our virtual holiday card expressing our heartfelt appreciation for all your support his year, said Soji Kashiwagi, executive director of Grateful Crane. “It is filled with songs of the season, holiday spirit and hope for better days ahead.”

View the video here.