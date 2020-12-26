Hikari: A Festival of Lights at Tanaka Farms

IRVINE — Hikari: A Festival of Lights will be open at Tanaka Farms, 5380 3/4 University Dr. in Irvine, through Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

Loosely translated, hikari means shine in Japanese, and this holiday season we have really made Tanaka Farms shine with over a mile of twinkling lights! As you drive through our 30-acre farm, you will be dazzled by farm-themed lighting from trees, to scarecrows, tractors…even our sugarcane got the holiday light treatment! Plus, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday we have a very special visit from Santa himself!

Hikari is a loop around our farm, a little over a mile. The drive itself will last about 30 to 45 minutes, depending how fast you drive. Give yourself about an hour and a half total from check-in, to exit, as we do have an in-car meet-up with Santa Friday thru Sunday.

MONDAY-THURSDAY: $49 per vehicle* (First car enters at 5:30 p.m. Last car enters at 8 p.m.)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: $59 per vehicle* (First car enters at 5:30 p.m. Last car enters at 9 p.m.)

*This event is priced PER VEHICLE with a maximum of 8 persons per vehicle. No limousines, buses, or passenger vans allowed. There is a 9 1/2-foot vehicle height clearance.

If you would like, before you arrive, download the “LISTEN EVERYWHERE” app from the App Store or Android Marketplace. When you arrive, join the wifi network “HIKARI” and launch the app then choose the channel named “HIKARI”. Please note, the app plays Christmas music. If you prefer your own Christmas music, you can skip this step.

SPECIAL HOLIDAY HOURS: We will be closed on Christmas Day (12/25), New Year’s Eve (12/31) and New Year’s Day (1/1).

Our Drive-Thru Produce Market Stand is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The stand will be closed thru 12/27 and will re-open on Monday, 12/28.

Book now: https://www.tanakafarms.com/hikari. We accept all major credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.