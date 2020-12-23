Holiday Shopping in Japantown

SAN FRANCISCO — The holiday season has arrived and what better way to celebrate than to support your local retailers!

San Francisco’s Japantown is the perfect place to find that perfect holiday gift for your friends and family (and of course, don’t forget to treat yourself too). Each of the shopping locations rigorously follows San Francisco City’s health and safety protocols, so you’re sure to enjoy a safe shopping experience.

As a way to encourage shoppers to visit and support Japantown businesses, Nakayoshi Young Professionals, a community development organization for young adults, is hosting a Japantown Giving Campaign. You can fill out a form each time you shop at a Japantown business; each form is your entry for a chance to win a gift from a Japantown business if you are one of the top three spenders. Learn more by visiting the Facebook event.

For a complete list of all stores you can shop and dine at, visit http://sfjapantown.org. The Japantown Malls are open and hours are subject to vary. Visit the Japan Center Malls Facebook and Instagram for the most updated information. Happy shopping!