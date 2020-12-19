JANM Digital Film Festival: ‘Crossroads: Boyle Heights’ Q&A

As part of its Digital Film Festival, the Japanese American National Museum will present a Q&A on “Crossroads: Boyle Heights” on Friday, Dec. 18, from 5 to 6 p.m. PST.

A neighborhood is made up of people and places. It is defined through the experiences of those who consider it home. And it holds their hopes for the future and their memories of the past. In 2002, the exhibition “Boyle Heights: The Power of Place” celebrated these experiences and memories of Boyle Heights, a vibrant, multiethnic, and multicultural Los Angeles neighborhood.

The short film “Crossroads: Boyle Heights” (2002) was produced for the exhibition to highlight the voices and faces of this Boyle Heights community. Join producers and curators Sojin Kim and Claudia Sobral, along with Chicano artivista Quetzal Flores, musician, writer, and producer Rubén Funkahuatl Guevara, and JANM VP of Exhibitions and Art Director Clement Hanami for a retrospective Q&A about the short film and exhibition.

Watch the film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UnMUXeXKFR4

Click the link to watch the program live: https://www.youtube.com/user/janmdotorg