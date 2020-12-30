Kim, Steel Campaign in Georgia

Two Republican congresswomen-elect from Orange County were in Georgia on Dec. 20 to support Sens. David Perdue (pictured, center) and Kelly Loeffler. The incumbents are being challenged by Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively, in the Jan. 5 runoff. Republicans currently hold a majority in the Senate; if the Democrats win both races, there will be a 50-50 split with incoming Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.

“Great to support Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and rally the APA community!” Young Kim (left) said in a Facebook post. “Your vote makes a difference and will determine the future of our country!” In November, Kim, a former member of the State Assembly, defeated Democrat Gil Cisneros in the 39th Congressional District and Michelle Steel (right), a member of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, defeated Democrat Harley Rouda in the 48th Congressional District. Along with Democrat Marilyn Strickland of Washington state, Kim and Steel will be the first Korean American women in Congress.