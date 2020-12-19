Lifetime Offers ‘Sugar & Spice’ for Holiday Viewing

Lifetime has became the top destination for holiday movies, reaching 80.1 million total viewers over the course of the season. It’s A Wonderful Lifetime offers something for everyone and the movies reflect its audience and the world we live in.

This year features the network’s first holiday movie centered on an Asian American cast, “A Sugar & Spice Holiday,” featuring an Asian director, writer and casting director, which premiered on Dec. 13.

Suzie (Jacky Lai), a rising young architect, returns for Christmas to her small hometown in Maine, where her Chinese American family runs the local lobster bar. Suzie is guilted into following in her grandmother’s footsteps by entering the local gingerbread house competition, and teams up with an old school friend, Billy (Tony Giroux), who grew up to be a catch.

The movie also stars Tzi Ma and was directed by Jennifer Liao.