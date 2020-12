Logging In with Shogun Santa

Tech-savvy Shogun Santa visited remotely with Zenshuji Soto Mission preschoolers and their parents recently, wishing everyone safe and healthy holidays and a happy new year.

A true Asian American ambassador, Shogun-san can deliver good cheer in Japanese, Chinese, and Korean.

With safety in mind, he will be appearing symbolically this weekend in Little Tokyo as a cardboard cutout in Japanese Village Plaza on Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

皆さん、リトル東京の将軍サンタより皆様の安全と健康を心からお祈りいたします。そして、楽しいお正月をお迎えください。

大家好。这是来自小东京的将军圣诞老人,祝您假期安全健康。祝大家节日快乐,新年快乐!

여러분 안녕하십니까. 리틀 도쿄의 쇼군 산타입니다.

안전하고 건강한 성탄절을 보내시고, 복이 가득 찬 새해를 맞이하시길 기원합니다. 새해 복 많이 받으세요!