Maido Alhambra Closes Its Doors

ALHAMBRA — Kinokuniya Bookstores of America recently announced the closure of Maido Alhambra, 150 E. Main St., Alhambra, a fine stationery and gift store, effective Dec. 15.

“It’s been a wonderful five years and we will deeply miss everyone,” the company said. “Thank you for supporting the Alhambra store and we hope to see everyone again at our other locations (https://usa.kinokuniya.com/store-locations). Your Fivestars accounts and records will automatically be accessible at our other Maido stores (https://usa.kinokuniya.com/stores-maido).”

“You may access our Online Store (https://united-states.kinokuniya.com) for all your fine stationery and gift needs (Fivestars points are not redeemable on the Online Store) …

“There’s no way we could possibly thank you enough for your support.”

Prior to closing, the store held a 30% off “thank you sale” on all items.

Other Maido stores in Southern California are located at Westfield-Santa Anita, 400 S. Baldwin Ave. #L3, Arcadia and Mitsuwa Marketplace, 665 Paularino Ave., Costa Mesa. There are also stores in San Francisco’s Japan Center and San Jose’s Santana Row.

Maido, a Kinokuniya Group company, specializes in unique, high-quality Japanese products, including specialty papers, pens, fine stationery, calligraphy supplies, gift items, organizers, and collectibles.