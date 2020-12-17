Matsui Issues Statement on Electoral College Vote

WASHINGTON – Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) issued the following statement on Dec. 14 after the completion of California’s Electoral College vote:

“Today’s Electoral College vote reaffirms what we already knew to be true, that Joe Biden has been elected as the 46th president of the United States. This election saw historic turnout under unique and challenging circumstances. And now, with the campaigning behind us, it is imperative that Republicans and Democrats unite to support the president-elect as we work together to address the pandemic and rebuild our economy.

“Our electoral process was fair and transparent, and the results are legitimate. At this point, claims of election fraud without evidence damage our democracy and undercut faith in our electoral process. I look forward to working with the incoming administration, and my colleagues in Congress, to meet the needs of the American people.”

California’s 55 representatives to the Electoral College cast their ballots for Biden, pushing him past the 270-vote threshold needed to win the presidency.