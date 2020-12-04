Matsui Issues Statement on USWNT Settlement on Working Conditions

WASHINGTON – Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) on Dec. 1 issued the following statement after the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT) reached an agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation over a portion of their lawsuit regarding unequal working conditions to the men’s national team:

“Today’s proposed agreement represents an important step forward for the USWNT in their fight for equality. Every time they take the field, they unite our nation behind them and inspire young women around the world to pursue their dreams. That is why I introduced the GOALS Act, to make sure that we pay our American women the same as their male counterparts.

“I firmly believe that the success of our nation relies upon the active involvement and leadership of women in government and beyond. That is why I am proud to see these stars using their platform to fight for women everywhere. We must continue to be vocal, and we must continue to push for the change that we want to see.

“Moving forward, I will continue to work to level the playing field for women in the workplace, ensuring women everywhere are paid equal wages for equal work and can fight against workplace harassment and unequal working conditions without fear.”

Matsui is the co-author of the Give Our Athletes Level Salaries (GOALS) Act to ensure the World Cup-winning U.S. Women’s National Team are paid fair and equitable wages compared to the U.S. men’s team. The GOALS Act would block any and all federal funding for the 2026 World Cup – jointly hosted by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada – until the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) pays the USWNT fair and equitable wages.