Matsui on COVID Vaccine: ‘The Science Is Clear’

WASHINGTON – Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) issued the following statement Monday after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine:

“In order to ensure continuity of government, the attending physician of Congress recommended that my colleagues and I receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The science is clear — the FDA-approved vaccines are safe and effective. Choosing to receive the vaccine is critical for protecting the ones we love and defeating this virus. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated as it becomes available.

“I know that millions of Americans are waiting to receive this vaccine. That’s why I am working in Congress to make sure that everyone can get it as soon as possible. That means ensuring our providers and public health officials have the support they need to receive and distribute the vaccine nationwide.

“Right now, health care workers are the first in our region to be vaccinated. As doses become available to more people, I have been working closely with public health leaders in the state to address the needs of Sacramento and to make sure we have a transparent and equitable distribution system in place.

“As we move forward, we must all continue to follow the guidance of our public health officials and wear a mask, social distance, and do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

To convince the American public that the inoculations are safe, top government officials were given doses on Friday, including Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. President-elect Joe Biden was scheduled to get his first dose on live television Monday. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is expected to receive her first shot next week.