New Book Celebrates ‘Awesome Asian Americans’

“Awesome Asian Americans: 20 Stars Who Made America Amazing” by Phil Amara and Oliver Chin, illustrated by Juan Calle (Immedium)

It’s about time — rebel girls, rad women, little leaders, and great guys are Asian American too!

Readers will enjoy learning about 20 trailblazers who have contributed to our country. All compelling personalities, these unique men and women come from diverse backgrounds and vocations.

∙ Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (actor)

∙ Bruce Lee (martial artist)

∙ Mindy Kaling (comedian)

∙ Jeremy Lin (basketball player)

∙ Lea Salonga (singer)

∙ Steven Chu (Nobel Prize-winning physicist)

∙ Yuri Kochiyama (activist)

∙ Sammy Lee (Olympic gold medalist)

∙ Helen Zia (journalist)

∙ Tyrus Wong (painter)

∙ Chrissy Teigen (model/entrepreneur)

∙ David Chang (chef)

∙ Satya Nadella (Microsoft CEO)

∙ Dr. Jane Luu (astronomer)

∙ Daniel K. Inouye (senator/soldier)

∙ Dolly Gee (judge)

∙ Shahid Khan (business owner)

∙ Vicky Draves (Olympic gold medalist)

∙ Sono Osato (dancer)

∙ Flossie Wong-Staal (scientist)

Artist Juan Calle’s 60 dynamic color illustrations bring these fascinating and relevant portraits to life.

Immigrants and their children continue to enrich our nation’s culture. Discover important chapters of American history not covered in school textbooks, and the marvelous accomplishments of these groundbreaking pioneers.

Oliver Chin wrote the popular annual children’s book series “Tales from the Chinese Zodiac,” “Julie Black Belt,” and “Welcome to Monster Isle.” He co-wrote the “Asian Hall of Fame” series with Phil Amara. He lives in San Francisco.

Amara was an editor at Dark Horse Comics, and wrote “The Nevermen,” “The Treehouse Heroes,” and “So, You Wanna Be a Comic Book Artist?” He is an elementary school teacher in Boston.

Calle founded Liberum Donum Studios (Bogotá, Colombia), which works on TV, film, and video games. He created the children’s book “Good Dream, Bad Dream” and illustrated “The Year of the Rooster” and the “Asian Hall of Fame” series.

Immedium, Inc. inspires a world of imagination, and creates entertaining books that have multi-dimensional appeal. Based in San Francisco, Immedium sits on the Pacific Rim, a vibrant intersection for crossover cultural trends from Asia and America. Embracing an increasingly diverse and “multimedia” world, Immedium publishes titles ranging from eye-catching children’s books and contemporary non-fiction to commentaries on art and popular culture. Visit www.immedium.com.