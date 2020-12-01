New Book Celebrates the Magic of Mochi

Mochi — the traditional Japanese treat made of chewy rice dough — is a popular and versatile vehicle for all kinds of sweet and savory fillings, and easily molded into adorable shapes and characters that define Japan’s culture of cuteness.

In her new book, “Mochi Magic,” writer Kaori Becker shares easy-to-follow techniques for creating and cooking with mochi to deliver the perfect mix of fun and tradition.

Each colorful page brims with recipes for hand-pounded, steamed, and modern microwave mochi; fillings like rosewater, Nutella, black sesame, Oreo Cream Cheese, and Japanese plum wine; mochi-focused goodies like Bacon-Wrapped Mochi, Ozoni Soup, baked goods; and inspiration for shaping irresistibly charming mochi flowers, baby chicks, pandas, and more.

“‘Mochi Magic’ comes from a culmination of a personal love of mochi, a story of how my mother, Yukiko, taught me how to make various kinds of mochi, from pounded mochi in savory ozoni New Year’s soup, to the many varieties of sweet daifuku mochi, she taught me how to both steam and microwave,” Becker told **The Rafu.**

“My goals with this book are to spread greater awareness of Japanese food culture in the U.S. and demystify mochi-making for Americans. Many Americans, and even Japanese people, don’t know how to make mochi at home. I would love to share more with readers about the many fun and delicious ways mochi can be made and enjoyed,” she added.

Specializing in Japanese cuisine, Becker and her mother have run Kaori’s Kitchen, a cooking school in the Bay Area, and she also co-owns The Mochi Shop in Columbus, Ohio.

“Mochi Magic” has a cover price of $16.95 and is available at retailers nationwide and via the publisher’s website, www.workman.com.