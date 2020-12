SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Dec. 6, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

For a child facing a critical illness, a wish brings hope and joy when it is needed most. We talk to Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area about how it is finding ways to grant wishes during the pandemic and show you the impact a wish makes on a child facing a critical illness.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).