Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Dec. 13, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

We continue showcasing the winners of Rising With the Tides Storytelling Project by Asian American Journalists Association–SF Chapter (AAJA) and Comcast CA. We talk to the grant winner and journalist who shows us Café Gabriela – an Oakland coffee shop struggling to survive during the pandemic. The owner of Café Gabriela sees her community rally behind her in support of her Oakland small business in the same way she always showed up for her community when it called.

Watch or set your DVR — 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186),