Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Dec. 20, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

We continue showcasing the grant recipients of Rising With the Tides Storytelling Project by Asian American Journalists Association San Francisco Chapter (AAJA-SF). We feature a story that encourages us to think about the different immigrant experiences and show you “The Good Immigrant.” Plus a performance by Bay Area singer-songwriter Rosendale.

Watch or set your DVR — 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).