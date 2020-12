The time is now. We saw an unprecedented turnout on Nov. 3 – especially from communities of color, young people, and the disenfranchised. Let’s keep the momentum going right up to the Georgia Senate runoffs on Jan. 5!

Join Nikkei Progressives as we raise funds to support free and fair elections and say “NO” to voter suppression in Georgia.

Enjoy a delicious meal while supporting get-out-the-vote efforts and democracy for all! At the same time, you will be helping Little Tokyo restaurants that need our support.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 19 ( Preorder by Monday, Dec. 14 )

Menu (includes dishes from three restaurants):

Azay: Mago’s Chashu Avocado Burger (BBQ pork or pan-fried tofu)

Kouraku: Hiyashi Chuka Salad — Cold Ramen (ham or tofu)

Suehiro: House Special Stir Fried Eggplant and Bell Pepper in Miso Sauce (chicken or tofu)

$5 extra charge: “Georgia” Peach Cobbler

Pick-up locations on Dec. 19:

Azay Restaurant

226 E. First St., Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 628-3431

Pick-Up Times:

Option 1: 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m.

Option 2: 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m.

Curbside pick-up available

Additional Pick-up Sites: Culver City, Torrance, Monterey Park

Pick-Up Time: Dec. 19, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. only

Price

$50 each meal. 40% of proceeds ($20 of each meal) will go directly to Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta and the New Georgia Project

To order:

Place orders at https://nikkeiprogressives.square.site/

For more information or if you need help placing an order, please email us at [email protected] and we’ll be sure to get back to you soon.

Donations will go to:

Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAAJ)-Atlanta 501(c)(3)

Mission: AAAJ-Atlanta protects the civil rights of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders in Georgia and the Southeast.

GA Runoffs: AAAJA is organizing volunteers for text-banking, phone-banking, voter reg and education, and election protection.

New Georgia Project 501(c)(3)

Mission: Founded by Stacey Abrams in 2013, the New Georgia Project is a nonpartisan effort to register and civically engage Georgians. Georgia’s population is growing and becoming increasingly diverse. People of color, those 18 to 29 years of age, and unmarried women are a significant part of that growth.

GA Runoffs: The New Georgia Project is registering young new voters and reaching out to rural voters and communities of color.