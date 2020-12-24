Not Bad for a Night’s Work

Leiton Hashimoto enjoyed the ocean’s bounty last month, during a short excursion to hunt for some nice lobster. The trip was aboard the Triton out of San Pedro, under strict health and safety protocols, into the cold autumn waters off Catalina Island. The result, as you can see, was a healthy haul of at least six lobsters, some weighing in at upwards of 3 lbs. Hashimoto said he heard there were more to be caught off Palos Verdes, so he’ll try that area of the sea next time. (Photo by Jeff Yamane)

Tags