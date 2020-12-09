JAPANESE 日本語

Off the Grid, Onto the Lake

The Wong family are making the best of their time sequestered together, making a trip to the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang, as a surprise birthday outing for daughter Katelyn.

The resort features a lake, horseback riding and other hands-on activities, but offers no TV nor Internet.

“It was really nice to reconnect with each other, out of the house, but still distanced from other people,” said mom Lauren, below.

The fishing was obviously pretty good, as Lauren hauled in a nice bluegill and Katelyn had plenty of success on her own.

