Japan Chamber of Commerce of Southern California (JCCSC) and the Japanese Chamber of Commerce Foundation will be hosting Oshogatsu in Little Tokyo, a virtual event, on Jan. 1, 2021.

It is an event where you can experience the Japanese New Year’s atmosphere. This event attracts more than 10,000 people every year. Due to the coronavirus, it will be held as a virtual program this time.

In addition to greetings and entertainment by representatives of Japanese companies and organizations, the commemoration video of the 115th anniversary of the JCCSC will also be released.

The program is on the JCCSC website (www.jccsc.com), on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/JapaneseChamberofCommerce) and on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/jccsc_la/).

“We hope to that we will be able to host the traditional Oshogatsu in Little Tokyo beginning in 2022,” JCCSC said in a statement. “But until then, please continue to stay safe.”