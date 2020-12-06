Reading of Hiroshi Kashiwagi’s ‘The Betrayal’

The two-act play, part of the “Couples by Couples” reading series in honor of Kashiwagi, is a love story about a young Nisei couple who meet at Tule Lake and fall in love, but are torn apart by two controversial, government-issued “loyalty” questions. Forty years later, they meet again and discover their answers to these questions had consequences that affected them for the rest of their lives.
“As a ‘No-No,’ my dad felt bad about the terrible split these questions caused within our Japanese American community,” said Grateful Crane’s Soji Kashiwagi. “By writing this play, his hope was for reconciliation and a community healing. By presenting this play, our hope is for the same.”
