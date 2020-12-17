TORRANCE — The following is an announcement from Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi.

=*=

South Bay COVID-19 Town Hall, Thursday, Dec. 17, at 5 p.m.

Livestream on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Muratsuchi)

Joining me will be:

Craig Leach, CEO of Torrance Memorial Hospital

Dr. Alex Hakim, Intensive Care Unit physician, Providence Little Company of Mary, Torrance

Rose Sanchez, nurse manager, Kaiser Permanente South Bay

We will be discussing the current state of COVID-19 in our South Bay hospitals, providing an update facing hospitals and frontline workers, and answering your questions.

This event will be hosted on my Facebook page and Zoom. You do not need a Facebook account to view the event. In order to answer as many questions as possible, please submit your questions via email to [email protected] by 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17.

I hope you can join us!