East West Players presents a special performance by Daniel Ho from the David Henry Hwang Theater in Little Tokyo to be livestreamed on Saturday, Dec. 19, with a post-show Q&A to follow.

Enjoy an evening of aloha spirit with Ho’s Hawaiian melodies featuring vocals and hula by Keali’i Ceballos and Kanani Toji in one of the first events on the East West Players’ stage since the shutdown began.

A six-time Grammy Award winner, Ho has been called “One of the most prolific and successful musicians Hawaii has ever produced” by Ukulele Magazine.

Video-on-demand of the show will be available from Dec. 20 to Jan. 4. $39 for livestream and post-show Q&A; $19 for video-on-demand. Go to: https://tinyurl.com/ewpdanielho

To see previous performances by Ho, visit: https://www.danielho.com/videos