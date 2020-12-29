Takano Leads 14 Members in Sending Letter to Biden Transition in Support of Julie Su for Secretary of Labor

WASHINGTON – Rep. Mark Takano (D-Riverside), along with 14 other members of Congress, sent a letter on Dec. 11 to the Biden Transition Team recommending Julie Su, who currently serves as the secretary for the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency, for the Cabinet position of U.S. secretary of labor.

In the letter, the members state, “Secretary Su is a daughter of immigrants who would bring a diversity of thought and experience to your Cabinet. As we separate ourselves from the disastrous policies of the previous administration, it will be critically important to nominate professionally and culturally diverse individuals to your Cabinet — particularly more Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs) — as you look to build an Administration that is better representative of our country and its people.”

They continue, “In Secretary Su, you would have a nominee who not only brings diversity to your Cabinet but is also the most qualified person for the job. As the only candidate who has advised on labor policy at the executive level and run a labor agency, Secretary Su is a strong woman of color who is eminently qualified to take on the responsibility as U.S. secretary of labor.

“She has an extensive career that has been dedicated to the advancement of workers’ rights, fair labor practices, and advancing equity and opportunities for workers. Secretary Su was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom and assumed her current position in January 2019, following eight years leading California’s wage and hour enforcement. She has spearheaded statewide efforts to combat wage theft and worker retaliation, oversee both worker compensation and unemployment insurance, and protect the health and safety of working Californians.”

And they conclude by saying, “The appointment of Secretary Su to lead the United States Department of Labor would send a clear message to Americans that your incoming administration prioritizes candidates who embody integrity, competency, and diversity. We strongly encourage you to nominate Secretary Su to this position and welcome further dialogue with you and your office regarding her qualifications.”

In addition to Takano, the letter was signed by Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Rep. Judy Chu (D-Pasadena), Rep. Ami Bera (D-Sacramento), Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento), Rep. TJ Cox (D-Fresno), Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.), Rep. Al Green (D-Texas), Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-San Bernardino), Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.), Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Panorama City), Rep. Scott Peters (D-San Diego), Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-San Jose), Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Palm Desert) and Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance).