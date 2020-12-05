JAPANESE 日本語

Talk on Huntington’s Japanese Heritage House

Exterior of the Magistrate’s House, built in the 1690s. The historic home of the Yokoi family of Marugame, Japan, has been given to The Huntington. (Photo by Hiroyuki Nakayama. The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens)

PASADENA — The Pasadena Rotary Club will hold its weekly meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 12 to 1 p.m. The public is welcome.

The speaker is Robert Hori, botanical cultural curator and program director at the Huntington Library. His topic: the Japanese Heritage House — the story of the discovery of a 320-year-old Japanese house that served as the center of village life, its restoration and current relocation to the Huntington’s Japanese Garden.

For more information: https://conta.cc/3g8fBKG

