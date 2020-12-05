Talk on Huntington’s Japanese Heritage House

PASADENA — The Pasadena Rotary Club will hold its weekly meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 12 to 1 p.m. The public is welcome.

The speaker is Robert Hori, botanical cultural curator and program director at the Huntington Library. His topic: the Japanese Heritage House — the story of the discovery of a 320-year-old Japanese house that served as the center of village life, its restoration and current relocation to the Huntington’s Japanese Garden.

For more information: https://conta.cc/3g8fBKG