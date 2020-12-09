The Japanese American National Museum will present a Zoom workshop, “Tea and Letter-Writing: Letters of Warmth,” on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. PST.

Gather with us in the comfort of your own home to share tea and conversation. As winter settles in, we will be writing letters of compassion and support to those currently incarcerated in Otay Mesa Detention Center in Southern California and spending some time in personal reflection.

Prompts will be provided by special guests and traci kato-kiriyama, former Little Tokyo +LAB artist-in-residence at JANM. Make yourself a cup of tea, get comfortable, and join us online for this interactive monthly program. All ages are welcome to participate.

RSVPs are required using the ticket link. You will be emailed links and instructions to join our conversation on Zoom. Please confirm that the email that you register with is the best way to reach you. Contact [email protected] if you have any additional questions or specific access concerns.

Suggested donation is $10.

This program was launched through the +LAB Artist Residency program presented by the Little Tokyo Service Center in partnership with JANM and continues now in partnership with Tuesday Night Project’s TNTalks initiative.