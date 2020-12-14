Virtual Reading of ‘Pang Spa’

Road Theatre Company’s virtual presentation of David Johann Kim’s “Pang Spa,” directed by Alberto Isaac, will premiere online on Monday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m,. PST and will continue to be on YouTube until Dec. 21.

On the outskirts of Los Angeles’ Koreatown, the Pang family, who were ruined by the 1992 L.A. riots, are now dealing with dementia, depression and loss when a mysterious young woman, Dora, arrives — and paradigms begin to shift.

“Pang Spa” celebrates family, memory and identity… and the fact that a spa is anywhere that healing can at least begin.

Featuring: Peter James Smith, Ken Narasaki, Ann Hearn, Jacqueline Misaye, Emily Kuroda and Kennedy Kabasares. Stage directions: Samantha Tan. Donate what you can here: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35065/store/donations/28630