Webinar on ‘The Power of Games for Communities’

The Japan America Society of Southern California, Consulate General of Japan in Los Angeles, and Japan House will present Part 2 of their webinar series “Why Resilience Matters: How Diversity Molds Us” on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 5 p.m. PST (Friday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. JST).

For Part 2, “The Power of Games for Communities,” John Harper, COO of LA28, and Hidemasa Nakamura, GDO of the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, will engage in a dialogue moderated by LA84 Foundatino President and CEO Renata Simril to explore how planners work together across geographies to create an amazing Games experience for both athletes and fans – uniting the world and bringing together communities. ⁣

With the Tokyo Games’ unexpected delay to 2021, organizers have had more time to focus on planning for a variety of scenarios, with an ever-present focus on the power and unity of the Games for their community and the world. And with a special legacy of Games in L.A. in both 1932 and 1984, LA28 is working towards advancing that storied legacy even further in their ongoing planning efforts.

Register for this free webinar here.