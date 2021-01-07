S.F. Japantown Cherry Blossom Trees Vandalized

SAN FRANCISCO — Early in the morning on Jan. 5, two of the cherry blossom trees in front of the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California in Japantown were completely vandalized.

The trees were destroyed down to the trunk; not one branch was left on any of the trees.

“This was not simply a passerby trying to break a branch off for fun,” said JCCCNC Executive Director Paul Osaki. “Someone took their time breaking off every branch. This was no easy task as some of the larger branches were over 3 inches thick and the trees 12 to 15 feet high.”

A third tree was vandalized in a similar way two years ago.

The trees were the first to be planted in Japantown in over 50 years since the Redevelopment Agency uprooted every tree there during the 1960s and ’70s. The JCCCNC planted the trees to commemorate the visit of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko in 1994.