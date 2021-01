Rep. Mark Takano (D-Riverside) posted this photo from Wednesday’s inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the U.S. Capitol. “[National Youth Poet Laureate] Amanda Gorman was a highlight of today’s event,” Takano said. “Americans in every corner of our country were inspired by her words and by her presence. The next generation reminds us that ‘there is always light if only we’re brave enough to see it, if only we’re brave enough to be it.’”

