ESGVJCC to Present Virtual Screening of ‘Six Weddings and a Dress’

WEST COVINA — The East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center will present a virtual film screening of “Six Weddings and a Dress” via Zoom on Sunday, Jan. 31, at 1 p.m.

This is an amazing love story about a wedding dress made for bride Chiyomi Ogawa while she was held captive at Manzanar during World War II. After the war, the dress was passed along to grace five Japanese American brides who had relocated to Pasadena to rebuild their lives.

A Q&A with Chiyomi and Donna Ogawa and filmmaker Steve Nagano will follow.

A $5 donation is requested. If you need assistance with Zoom, contact the ESGVJCC Help Desk at (626) 960-2566.

For more information or to RSVP, contact ESGVJCC Program Director Melissa Kozono at [email protected] or call the ESGVJCC office at (626) 960-2566.