Helping Seniors to ‘Live Long and Prosper’

Actor and activist George Takei posted this photo on Facebook on Jan. 22. “A big thank-you to the friendly technicians who gave Brad and me our first COVID-19 vaccines today at a vaccination drive-through site at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.,” he wrote. “We booked the appointment at VaccinateLACounty.com. L.A. County residents 65+ are now eligible to be vaccinated. Appointments and doses are limited, but, if you are eligible, try to sign up.” (Photo by Brad Takei)

