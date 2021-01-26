Actor and activist George Takei posted this photo on Facebook on Jan. 22. “A big thank-you to the friendly technicians who gave Brad and me our first COVID-19 vaccines today at a vaccination drive-through site at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.,” he wrote. “We booked the appointment at VaccinateLACounty.com. L.A. County residents 65+ are now eligible to be vaccinated. Appointments and doses are limited, but, if you are eligible, try to sign up.” (Photo by Brad Takei)
Helping Seniors to ‘Live Long and Prosper’0
