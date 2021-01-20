JANM to Host Claudia Kishi Club Reunion Online

On Saturday, Jan. 23, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. PST, join the director and cast of the documentary “The Claudia Kishi Club” in a discussion of the legacy of Claudia Kishi, the iconic Japanese American character from the hit “Baby-Sitters Club” book series.

A TV series based on “The Baby-Sitters Club” premiered on Netflix last year and has been renewed for a second season. Momona Tamada plays Claudia. A “Baby-Sitters Club” series was produced by HBO in 1990 with Jeni F. Winslow as Claudia.

Asian American artists, writers, and creatives will discuss how Claudia inspired them, a generation of young readers of color, to create new stories of their own. Clips from the documentary short will be shown and discussed.

“The Claudia Kishi Club,” available now on Netflix, is a love letter to Claudia Kishi. With nostalgic readings, personal recollections, and DIY-style stop=motion collages, this film is a timely and unique exploration of the importance of representation in media.

Panelists:

Sue Ding, director, “The Claudia Kishi Club”

Naia Cucukov, executive producer, “The Baby-Sitters Club” Netflix series

Gale Galligan, graphic novelist, “The Baby-Sitters Club”

Sarah Kuhn, author and comic book writer, “Heroine Complex” and “Batgirl”

CB Lee, author, “The Sidekick Squad”

Yumi Sakugawa, artist and author, “Fashion Forecasts”

Phil Yu, writer and podcast host, Angry Asian Man and They Call Us Bruce

Free for Japanese American National Museum members, $10 for non-members. RSVPs are required. Go to http://www.janm.org/events/2021/1/#23 and click “RSVP Now.” You will be emailed links and instructions to join the conversation on Zoom.

Contact [email protected] if you have any additional questions or specific access concerns.