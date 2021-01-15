JFLA Presents ‘Music Mondays’

The Japan Foundation Los Angeles is presenting “Music Mondays,” a series of virtual concerts, on Mondays at 12:30 p.m. PST on Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/jflalc).

You don’t need to have a Facebook account. Click the link above. The live video will show up on the main page. If you miss the video, you can still find it on FaceBook or JFLA’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYEG7P8EVh__UihWg-k0zBQ).

On Jan. 25, the featured artist will be Honoka (pictured). Brought up in Hawaii embraced by the beauty from the mountains to the sea, she has grown an admiration for the nature that surrounds her. This connection to nature, in all of its diverse vibrancy, is what inspires her as a person and a musician – to live every second of life brimming with passion, integrity, and harmony.

As an ukulele musician, Honoka brings a virtuosic competency to her work – spanning across a wide range of genres and eras. Her music is expressive, poignant, but always rooted in authenticity. Honoka hopes to live a life that is inspired, and with music as her voice, inspire others along the way. https://www.honokamusic.com/

Past “Music Mondays” performers include Hana Hibiki, Shigeru Ishikawa and Yogetsu Akasaka.